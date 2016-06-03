Meatball Banh Mi

5 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich) is filled with a zingy slaw and chicken-and-pork meatballs spiked with fresh herbs. Look for chile-garlic sauce and fish sauce near other Asian ingredients in most supermarkets.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2012

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
50 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Slaw
Meatballs

Directions

  • To prepare slaw: Whisk lime juice and sugar in a medium bowl. Add carrot, daikon, scallion greens and basil and toss to coat. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare meatballs: Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with foil and coat with cooking spray.

  • Gently mix pork, chicken, water chestnuts, scallion whites, garlic, fish sauce, chile-garlic sauce and pepper in a large bowl (do not overmix). Using a generous 2 tablespoons each, make 18 meatballs. Bake on the prepared baking sheet until just cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • To assemble sandwiches: Cut each portion of baguette in half horizontally, then pull out about half of the soft bread in the center of each piece (reserve for another use, if desired). Combine mayonnaise and chile-garlic sauce to taste in a small bowl. Spread about 1/2 tablespoon of the mixture on each piece of baguette. Divide the reserved slaw among the sandwiches and top with cucumber and cilantro. Add 3 meatballs to each sandwich. Serve immediately.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Freeze cooked meatballs airtight for up to 3 months. Defrost before serving cold or reheating.

Tip: Daikon is a long, white radish; it can be found in Asian groceries and most natural-foods stores. If you can't find it, the more common round red radish can be used as a substitute.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 sandwich
Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 64.7g; dietary fiber 3.7g; sugars 6.6g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 57mg; vitamin a iu 5855.8IU; vitamin c 23.1mg; folate 19.6mcg; calcium 40.1mg; iron 4.4mg; magnesium 25mg; potassium 473.7mg; sodium 819.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 starch 1 vegetable, 2 lean meat, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/14/2022