Nicoise Egg Salad
Green beans, tuna and olives make this Niçoise-style egg salad recipe substantial. Serve it over salad greens.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2012
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Tip: To hard-boil eggs, place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, pour out hot water and cover the eggs with ice-cold water. Let stand until cool enough to handle before peeling.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 cup
Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 7.9g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 2.5g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 196.5mg; vitamin a iu 531.2IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; folate 39mcg; calcium 76.8mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 23.1mg; potassium 246.3mg; sodium 491.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
2 lean meat, 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat