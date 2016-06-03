Nicoise Egg Salad

Green beans, tuna and olives make this Niçoise-style egg salad recipe substantial. Serve it over salad greens.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2012

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine yogurt, mayonnaise, onion, vinegar, pepper and salt in a medium bowl.

  • Halve eggs and discard 4 of the yolks (or save for another use). Add whites and the remaining 4 yolks to the bowl and mash to desired consistency. Gently stir in tuna, green beans and olives.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Tip: To hard-boil eggs, place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, pour out hot water and cover the eggs with ice-cold water. Let stand until cool enough to handle before peeling.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 7.9g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 2.5g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 196.5mg; vitamin a iu 531.2IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; folate 39mcg; calcium 76.8mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 23.1mg; potassium 246.3mg; sodium 491.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 lean meat, 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat
