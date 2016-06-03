Braised Celery Hearts with Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette

Braising makes celery tender and mild. Here we zip up celery with a sweet-and-sour honey-mustard glaze. Buy celery hearts trimmed and bagged or trim away the outer stalks from 2 big bunches and use the tender hearts.

Marie Simmons
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2012

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut a thin slice from the base of each celery heart, leaving the stalks attached. Trim the tops so the hearts measure 7 to 8 inches long. Slice each heart in half lengthwise.

  • Whisk vinegar, honey and mustard until blended; set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large deep skillet over medium heat. Add the celery hearts cut-side down, snuggling them in if necessary. Cover and cook, turning once, until lightly browned and tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

  • Increase the heat to medium-high and add the vinegar mixture; bring to a boil. Cook, turning the celery to coat, until the liquid is reduced and syrupy, about 4 minutes. Serve drizzled with the sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 19.4g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 16.7g; fat 7.6g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 806.9IU; vitamin c 9.5mg; folate 51.4mcg; calcium 67.4mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 19.8mg; potassium 459.7mg; sodium 362.6mg; added sugar 13g.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 2 fat, 1 other carbohydrate
