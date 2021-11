A little too sweet as i do with most recipies i make, i try to make them more healthy. for this one i used ground turkey (also i had it in the freezer and it needed to get used) and wild rice. i also added a small can of diced tomatoes. the result was not very good. i felt the stuffing was on the sweet side- maybe it was the lack of fat from the ground beef. i don't think i will make this again. Pros: nutritious and great leftovers Cons: taste