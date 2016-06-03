Carne Asada Tacos

I thought it would be good, but it was AMAZING, spectacular, and PERFECT!!!!!!! I used beef tender loin instead of flank steak, it is just my preference. This recipe is easy to make and is so delicious, the combination of flavors was genius!!!!! I will make this again and again. My husband said that it was by far the best thing you have ever made! I have been cooking 3 meals a day for him for 15 years so that is a HUGE endorsement!!!! I used far free shredded cheddar for myself and Kraft mexican four cheese blend for my family. LOVED this so much!!!!!!! Pros: Easy to make, item were all easy to find at the store, amazing taste!!!! Cons: You must remember to marinate the steak,.