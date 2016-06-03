Slow-Cooker Stout & Chicken Stew

31 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 16
  • 3 0
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

Chicken thighs can take plenty of cooking without getting tough or drying out, which makes them perfect for the slow cooker. Here we braise them in Guinness stout along with hearty vegetables, with just the right amount of bacon for added savoriness.

Jim Romanoff
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2012

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
4 hrs
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine 6 tablespoons flour with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a shallow bowl. Dredge chicken thighs in the mixture to coat completely; transfer to a plate.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add half the chicken and cook until well browned, 2 to 4 minutes per side; transfer to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Reduce heat to medium and repeat with the remaining 2 teaspoons oil and chicken thighs. Arrange the chicken in an even layer in the slow cooker.

  • Add bacon to the pan and cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup flour over the bacon and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes more. Add stout and use a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Pour the mixture over the chicken. Add carrots, mushrooms, onion, garlic and thyme, spreading in an even layer over the chicken. Pour broth over the top.

  • Cover and cook until the chicken is falling-apart tender, 4 hours on High or 7 to 8 hours on Low.

  • Stir in peas, cover and cook until the peas are heated through, 5 to 10 minutes more. Season with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Trim chicken, chop bacon; prep onion and garlic; defrost peas. Refrigerate in separate containers.

Equipment: 5- to 6-quart slow cooker

For easy cleanup, try a slow-cooker liner. These heat-resistant, disposable liners fit neatly inside the insert and help prevent food from sticking to the bottom and sides of your slow cooker.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 28.2g; dietary fiber 4.4g; sugars 6.7g; fat 13.1g; saturated fat 3.3g; cholesterol 87.6mg; vitamin a iu 10230.1IU; vitamin c 13mg; folate 90.9mcg; calcium 60mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 47mg; potassium 650.1mg; sodium 552mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022