Slow-Cooker Stout & Chicken Stew

I thought this was a great recipe. Perfect for a cold winter day when you want something simmering in the kitchen to make the house smell good. . I've made it a couple times. The second time I made a couple adjustments. I doubled the garlic, added a bay leaf, and diced a red bell pepper. Also to increase the bacon flavor a bit I seared the chicken in a half mixture of olive oil and bacon grease. Finally, I added a half teaspoon of Liquid Smoke. Very slight adjustments. Know this...it needs to cook awhile. The Guinness is frankly, gross. I hate the taste of it straight. That said, in this recipe, once cooked a while it mellows nicely and blends the sauce well. If you try the sauce when first adding it, it will not be a pleasant experience. :-). Patience! Some folks say this dish is bland. It certainly isn't spicy. It's good winter comfort food. Adjust salt and pepper as needed. Delicious. Also freezes well.