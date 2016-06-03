Berbere-Spiced Chicken & Lentil Stew

This chicken stew, generously seasoned with the Ethiopian spice mix berbere, is loaded with tomato and red lentils. Depending on brand, berbere spice blend can be rather spicy. For a less spicy stew, start with 3 tablespoons spice blend rather than 5.

Jim Romanoff
EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016; updated August 2022

40 mins
5 hrs
8

  • Wash lentils in cold water in a medium bowl until the water runs clear; drain and spread in an even layer in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Place chicken on top of the lentils.

  • Heat butter and oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When the butter has melted, add onions and cook, stirring often, until soft and translucent, 4 to 6 minutes. Add garlic and ginger and cook, stirring often, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add berbere and cook, stirring, until very fragrant, 2 to 4 minutes. Stir in wine, scraping the onion mixture from the bottom of the pan, then stir in tomatoes with their juice.

  • Add the onion mixture to the slow cooker on top of the chicken, then pour in broth.

  • Cover and cook until the chicken is falling-apart tender, 5 hours on High or 7 to 8 hours on Low. Stir the stew to combine.

The secret to the irresistible flavor of this chicken stew is berbere spice blend (find it in well-stocked supermarkets or at teenytinyspice.com). This staple in Ethiopian cooking is a heady mix that usually includes garlic, fenugreek, allspice, red pepper, ginger, chiles, coriander, cinnamon and black pepper. If you can't find it, use a mixture of 4 tablespoons garam masala, 1 tablespoon hot paprika, 1 teaspoon ground fenugreek and 1 teaspoon salt in this recipe.

Trim chicken, prep onions, garlic and ginger. Refrigerate separately.

5- to 6-quart slow cooker

about 1 1/4 cups
430 calories; protein 38g; carbohydrates 35.2g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 4.6g; fat 13.9g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 98.2mg; vitamin a iu 334.8IU; vitamin c 13.6mg; folate 102.1mcg; calcium 68.7mg; iron 4.8mg; magnesium 59.4mg; potassium 724.7mg; sodium 665.6mg; thiamin 0.6mg.
1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat
