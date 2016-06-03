Berbere-Spiced Chicken & Lentil Stew
This chicken stew, generously seasoned with the Ethiopian spice mix berbere, is loaded with tomato and red lentils. Depending on brand, berbere spice blend can be rather spicy. For a less spicy stew, start with 3 tablespoons spice blend rather than 5.
The secret to the irresistible flavor of this chicken stew is berbere spice blend (find it in well-stocked supermarkets or at teenytinyspice.com). This staple in Ethiopian cooking is a heady mix that usually includes garlic, fenugreek, allspice, red pepper, ginger, chiles, coriander, cinnamon and black pepper. If you can't find it, use a mixture of 4 tablespoons garam masala, 1 tablespoon hot paprika, 1 teaspoon ground fenugreek and 1 teaspoon salt in this recipe.
Trim chicken, prep onions, garlic and ginger. Refrigerate separately.
5- to 6-quart slow cooker
1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat