Couscous Paella Soup

Tips: Chorizo, a spicy pork sausage seasoned with paprika and chile, is originally from Spain and is often used in Mexican cooking. Chorizo can be made with raw or smoked, ground or chopped pork. Chorizo is available at well-stocked supermarkets, specialty food stores or online at tienda.com.

The dried stigma from the Crocus sativus flower, saffron is the world's most expensive spice. Each crocus produces only 3 stigma, requiring over 75,000 flowers for each pound of saffron. It's used sparingly to add golden yellow color and flavor to a wide variety of Middle Eastern, African and European dishes. Find it in the specialty-herb section of large supermarkets and gourmet-food shops and online at tienda.com. Wrapped in foil and placed in an airtight container, it will keep in a cool, dry place for several years.