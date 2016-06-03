Clementine & Five-Spice Chicken

great melody of flavors Full of flavors that definitely blend well together. It was a little heavy in the cilantro department, and I prefer my orange slices on the side. Next time I will use 3 Tablespoons of Cilantro, and slice the oranges, but leave them out of the chicken, and leave them for an on the side treat. For an even quicker cook time for the chicken, use chicken breast and slice it into medallions, then cook as recipe calls.