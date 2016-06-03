Clean Breeze Smoothie
This refreshing smoothie is made with cucumber and kiwi and gets a kick from ginger-flavored kombucha and fresh cilantro.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2012
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: Look for kombucha tea near other refrigerated teas in natural foods stores and well-stocked supermarkets. Kombucha is available in many different flavors--for this smoothie we like the taste of ginger kombucha the best.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 21.2g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 5.1g; fat 1.6g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 344IU; vitamin c 60.4mg; folate 16.6mcg; calcium 77.9mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 38.4mg; potassium 424.1mg; sodium 32.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:
1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 1/2 reduced-fat milk