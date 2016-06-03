Clean Breeze Smoothie

Yuck is right! If you've ever wanted to drink saltless garlicless tzatziki sauce then this smoothie is for you. I followed the recipe exactly. Truly horrendous. Not at all sweet. I tasted the kiwi before throwing them in the blender and they were ripe and delicious. I'm really sad that I wasted such wonderful flavor in this awful drink. Maybe it would've been salvageable if I'd had some falafel and pita bread. If you still want to try it I'd suggest doubling the kiwi and halving the yogurt. Or better yet do like the other reviewer suggested and try a different recipe. It can't possibly be as bad as this one.