Clean Breeze Smoothie

Rating: 3 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This refreshing smoothie is made with cucumber and kiwi and gets a kick from ginger-flavored kombucha and fresh cilantro.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2012

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cucumber, kiwis, kombucha, yogurt, cilantro and ice cubes in blender; blend until smooth. Serve immediately.

Tips

Tip: Look for kombucha tea near other refrigerated teas in natural foods stores and well-stocked supermarkets. Kombucha is available in many different flavors--for this smoothie we like the taste of ginger kombucha the best.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 21.2g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 5.1g; fat 1.6g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 344IU; vitamin c 60.4mg; folate 16.6mcg; calcium 77.9mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 38.4mg; potassium 424.1mg; sodium 32.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 1/2 reduced-fat milk

Reviews (3)

Reviews:
janeruin@gmail.com
Rating: 1 stars
10/21/2013
Yuck is right! If you've ever wanted to drink saltless garlicless tzatziki sauce then this smoothie is for you. I followed the recipe exactly. Truly horrendous. Not at all sweet. I tasted the kiwi before throwing them in the blender and they were ripe and delicious. I'm really sad that I wasted such wonderful flavor in this awful drink. Maybe it would've been salvageable if I'd had some falafel and pita bread. If you still want to try it I'd suggest doubling the kiwi and halving the yogurt. Or better yet do like the other reviewer suggested and try a different recipe. It can't possibly be as bad as this one. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2014
Savory not sweet I don't like sweet for breakfast so I love this smoothie. I only had original flavor kombucha so I added fresh ginger. It was delicious tart and refreshing! Read More
Mary Martin
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2014
Mary Martin
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2014
Savory & tart not sweet I don't like sweet for breakfast so I loved this savory tart smoothie! I only had plain Kombucha so I added fresh ginger it was fantastic!!
EatingWell User
Rating: 1 stars
02/15/2012
Yuck! I tried this because I love cucumbers and kiwis but I guess not together. I had never tried kombucha before and didn't know it was so sour. I left out the cilantro because I'm not really a fan but don't think it would have helped the taste of this smoothie much. There are better smoothie recipes on this site. Try them instead. Pros: Easy to concoct Cons: Awful taste. Read More
