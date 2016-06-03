Cranberry Coconut Trifle

I love the concept for this dessert and the idea works just not with the full recipe provided here. I rated this poor because if you would follow the recipe as it is it would be horrible. If you change out the cake to a different cake recipe it is wonderful. Its a waste and terrile to put a recipe in a magazine and have people waste their time and money for something that end up in the garbage...My cake did! To say I cook alot is an understatement, Its my hobby. I have professional experience and I am certain I was not mistaken in my execution. Pros...The recipe for the cake part is horrible. I can't imagine it was truly tested but it was chewy in texture. On the up side, the custard section worked very well and was delicious! In regards to the cranberry...I think the use of the unsweetned cranberry juice is an unneccessary expense. Its pricey and unless you really like the taste of that to drink (extreme tartness) I would pass because to buy a whole jar and only need a small amount for the recipe is extravagent in my opinion. I substuited 3/4 cup fresh meyer lemon juice since I had it on hand and added a 1/4 cup water to the full cup called for of the cranberry juice and it was great! As a solution to the poor cake recipe I found an amazing coconut pound cake to stand in and paired with the dessert wine Jana Angel Eis by Scott Harvey. It was a true holiday dessert that everyone was so blown away it was worth the work! I served it in antique wine classes as single se