Celery Root Puree

Everyone loves mashed potatoes, but this celery root puree is a worthy competitor.

EatingWell Member
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2011

30 mins
8

  • Bring milk, water and celery root to a simmer in a large saucepan over medium heat. Reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook until very tender, about 30 minutes. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking liquid, then drain.

  • Puree the celery root, butter, salt and pepper in a food processor (or blender) until smooth and the consistency of thinned mashed potatoes. Add some of the reserved cooking liquid, if necessary, for the right consistency.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days; gently reheat on the stovetop, adding a little milk or water, if needed.

Tip: To peel celery root, remove the thick skin with a knife or use a vegetable peeler and peel around the root at least three times to make sure to remove the layer of the fibrous skin.

about 1/2 cup
81 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 11.4g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 2.7g; fat 3.4g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 8.5mg; vitamin a iu 123.3IU; vitamin c 9.1mg; folate 10.1mcg; calcium 72.1mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 24.9mg; potassium 368.3mg; sodium 191.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 starch, 1 fat
