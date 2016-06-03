Healthy Green Bean Casserole

I stumbled across this review with 30 minutes to table time on Thanksgiving Day. I had a bag of whole frozen green beans, no time to roast them, and none of the traditional green bean casserole ingredients. While the beans were steaming, I made the sauce per recipe. The only change I made at the end was to use half the amount of gluten free bread crumbs (all I had) mixed with 1/2 cup thinly sliced almonds. The casserole baked until bubbly and toasty brown on top-with 1 minute to spare. Needless to say, that dish was scraped completely clean before everyone got seconds, and three people asked me for the recipe. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!