Brussels Sprout Gratin

A little bland but otherwise, a good fall side dish Hmm, not sure what this is missing but it's a little bland. I guess if you are serving this as a side (which I would assume you would) and eating it in combination with something else then it wouldn't matter as much. I think 25 minutes is not enough to roast the brussels sprouts and I would suggest maybe even doubling the time to bring out its natural nutty flavour. Pros: Not too many steps, easy to throw together Cons: Needs more than salt and pepper