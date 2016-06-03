Temple Emanu-El Brisket

Sublime This was fantastic. Managed to eat it the same day I roasted it by cooling the sauce on the porch and spooning off the fat. Sliced the roast and added it back into the sauce that I had taken almost all of the onions out of and then thickened with my immersion blender. Threw it back in the oven and cooked it down. This was my hubby's birthday dinner, and he just loved it! Cons: Cost