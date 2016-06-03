Temple Emanu-El Brisket

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This brisket recipe comes from Roberta Greenberg, the longtime assistant to the rabbis at Temple Emanu-El, a well-known New York City synagogue. Quivering cranberry slices that melt into the meat and slowly caramelize give this brisket its lovely character. Even better is that it takes so little effort for this sweet alchemy to work. Serve with latkes and roasted green beans drizzled with balsamic vinegar.

Stephanie Pierson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2011

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
5 hrs
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle both sides of brisket with garlic powder, salt, pepper and paprika. Tightly wrap the brisket with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 1 day.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 500 degrees F.

  • Unwrap the brisket and place in a roasting pan. Roast for 40 minutes, turning over halfway through. Remove the pan from the oven and reduce the temperature to 350 degrees . Place onions under and around the brisket, then cover the top of it with cranberry sauce slices. Using caution (the pan will be very hot), tightly cover the pan with heavy-duty foil. Roast until fork-tender, about 3 hours more.

  • Let the brisket cool in the pan. Scrape off the sauce (leave it in the pan) and transfer the brisket to a cutting board; trim the fat. Return the brisket to the pan and cover with the sauce. Cover the roasting pan and refrigerate overnight or up to 1 day.

  • About 1 hour before you want to serve the brisket, preheat oven to 350 degrees .

  • Skim any congealed fat from the sauce. Cover the pan with foil. Heat the brisket for 20 minutes, then uncover and cook until hot and bubbling and the sauce has reduced a bit, 20 to 30 minutes more. Slice the brisket and serve with the sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. portion
Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 30.2g; carbohydrates 24.8g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 21.8g; fat 6.4g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 88.8mg; vitamin a iu 99.4IU; vitamin c 4mg; folate 18.2mcg; calcium 26.9mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 26mg; potassium 319.8mg; sodium 289.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 18g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 other carbohydrates, 4 lean meat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/29/2022