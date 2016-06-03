Velvet Chicken with Baby Bok Choy

Flavorful Chicken! This chicken came out very moist and flavorful. This is a good way to include Bok Choy as well. The recipe is amazingly delicious as is but my sauce came out a little soupy and I followed this recipe exactly other than substituting regular Bok Choy. I'm not sure if this is intended to be this way so if you want a slightly thicker sauce, I would add a little more cornstarch. Even with the broth, this was very yummy and simmering the chicken prior made it very tender. I really enjoyed this recipe, it's a keeper!