Chicken Cutlets with Tomatoes & Olives

8 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This saucy one-skillet chicken dish is full of tomatoes, spinach, olives and capers. Try Kalamata olives in place of the green castelvetranos or a combination of both. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles with a mixed green salad on the side.

Carolyn Malcoun
EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2011; updated September 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, spinach, olives, capers and crushed red pepper in a bowl. Sprinkle both sides of chicken with pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the chicken until browned on one side, 2 to 4 minutes. Turn it over; top with the tomato mixture. Reduce heat to medium, cover and cook until cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes.

Tip

If you can't find chicken cutlets for this recipe, you can make your own. Purchase four 5-ounce chicken breasts. Remove the tenders and trim the fat. Place the chicken between pieces of plastic wrap. Pound with a rolling pin, meat mallet or heavy skillet until flattened to about 1/2 inch thick.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 9.3g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 4g; fat 8.4g; saturated fat 1.5g; cholesterol 62.7mg; vitamin a iu 7140.4IU; vitamin c 11.2mg; folate 93.7mcg; calcium 127.7mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 79.5mg; potassium 606.2mg; sodium 541.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable,3 lean meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/13/2022