Chicken Cutlets with Tomatoes & Olives

This was a good, easy, tasty weeknight meal. I used the same amount of boneless thighs rather than chicken cutlets, as I think thighs are much better for braising. I used regular diced tomatoes and added my own garlic and Italian herbs. The sauce was a bit thin so for the last two minutes, I removed the cover, added fresh spinach instead of frozen, allowing the liquid to simmer off and the spinach to wilt, not overcook. The olives are a must and add piquancy and some saltiness to the dish. I served it with farfalle and a green salad. Very tasty and easy. Just a note: I don't know how this could serve four. We are not following a low-calorie plan, but even if we were, I feel it would have left us hungry.