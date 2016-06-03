Smoky Mustard-Maple Salmon for Two

One of our go-tos I love this recipe to bits. It's about as fast and easy as cooking gets, and the maple mustard sauce is delicious. That being said, except for the first time I made this I've never cooked the salmon as directed. Instead, I put a pan half full of water in the oven with the salmon and bake it for 25-30 minutes at 250 degrees. It makes all the difference to the texture. Pros: Fast, easy, healthy, tasty Cons: Cooking directions for salmon