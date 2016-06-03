Smoky Maple-Mustard Salmon

It doesn't get much easier--or more delicious--than this speedy recipe for roast salmon topped with a smoky maple-mustard sauce. The sweetness of the maple balances the tangy mustard; smoked paprika or ground chipotle adds another layer of flavor. Ask at the fish counter to have the salmon cut into four 4-ounce fillets with the skin removed. Serve with roasted green beans and whole-wheat couscous tossed with pecans and chives.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2011

15 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with foil and coat with cooking spray.

  • Combine mustard, maple syrup, paprika (or chipotle), pepper and salt in a small bowl. Place salmon fillets on the prepared baking sheet. Spread the mustard mixture evenly on the salmon. Roast until just cooked through, 8 to 12 minutes.

Smoked paprika is made from smoke-dried red peppers and adds earthy, smoky flavor. Look for different types of paprika at some large supermarkets or at tienda.com or penzeys.com.

Chipotle peppers are dried, smoked jalapeño peppers. Ground chipotle chile pepper can be found in the spice section of most supermarkets or online at penzeys.com.

Wild-caught salmon from the Pacific (preferably Alaskan) is considered the best choice for the environment because it is more sustainably fished and has a larger, more stable population. Farmed salmon, including Atlantic, should be avoided, as it endangers the wild salmon population. For more information, visit Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch at seafoodwatch.org.

148 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 3.5g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 3g; fat 4.2g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 53mg; vitamin a iu 234.5IU; vitamin c 1.4mg; folate 12.6mcg; calcium 49.5mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 33.4mg; potassium 434.1mg; sodium 275.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 3g.
3 lean meat
