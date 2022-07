Please try this! This recipe first appeared in the September/October 2011 magazine, and I can't believe this is the first review. I've made it many times. I'll never use store-bought vegetable broth again. This is too easy and too good. The only thing I changed was doubling the quantity.I didn't see the point of peeling the vegetables. Just scrub off the dirt--you're going to boil them anyway. As for the onions, leaving the papery golden brown peels on gives the broth a nice color. You can use bigger potatoes if you like and halve or quarter them. But be aware the starches from the cut potatoes will cloud the broth. Not good for a clear soup, but it will work fine if you're making a vegetarian chili or a creamy vegetable soup.