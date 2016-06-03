Spinach & Goat Cheese Bisque

A little fresh goat cheese and a touch of butter are just enough to make this spinach soup silky, creamy and a little nutty--but not enough to overdo it. We use dark green spinach for this soup because of the lovely color it produces, though you could use red-veined spinach and have just as good a flavor in a more Army-inspired khaki color.

Anna Thomas
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

50 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add onions and 1/4 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring frequently, until the onions begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to low, add 2 tablespoons water and thyme and cover. Cook, stirring frequently until the pan cools down, and then occasionally, always covering the pan again, until the onions are greatly reduced and have a deep caramel color, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine the remaining 2 cups water and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large soup pot or Dutch oven; add potato. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook until very soft, 12 to 15 minutes.

  • When the onions are caramelized, stir sherry (or Marsala) into them; add them to the pot along with broth. Return to a simmer. Stir in spinach, cayenne and nutmeg; cover and cook, stirring once, until the spinach is tender but still bright green, about 5 minutes.

  • Remove from the heat, stir in goat cheese, butter and 1 tablespoon lemon juice; allow the butter and cheese to melt. Puree the soup in the pot with an immersion blender until perfectly smooth or in a regular blender in batches (return it to the pot). Taste and add more salt and/or lemon juice, if desired. Serve garnished with a large soup crouton and crumbled goat cheese, if desired.

Tips

Tip: To make 8 soup croutons: Slice one-fourth of a whole-grain baguette into 8 slices 1/2 inch thick. Melt 1 tablespoon butter; lightly brush on both sides of each slice. Place the slices on a baking sheet. Bake at 350°F until the edges are crisp and golden brown, 10 to 20 minutes, keeping an eye on them so they don't burn.

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 15.7g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 3.5g; fat 7g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 12.6mg; vitamin a iu 5922.9IU; vitamin c 18mg; folate 94.8mcg; calcium 110.1mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 63.5mg; potassium 513.8mg; sodium 290.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 starch
