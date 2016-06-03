Green Curry Soup

Tastebud Treat or Natropathic Cure? This soup has been a game changer for me. I make a huge batch at least once a week. While I love vegetables I sometimes struggled to include enough greens in my day. This soup made it possible for me to happily consume more than the recommended amount of vegetables each and every day. I shared the recipe with my Naturopathic Physician and she said it sounds like a naturopathic cure and she is right. For those of you who can't quite imagine the overall flavor, it is very reminiscent of tortilla soup. In fact, with a dollop of sour cream and some avocado it's a dead ringer. The green curry paste and the oyster mushrooms were best purchased at my local Asian market. The lemon grass can be found in the produce department of many grocery stores in a prepackaged paste. Pros: Fresh, delicious, easy to prepare. Cons: none