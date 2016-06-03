Green Curry Soup

This aromatic green curry soup is packed with spinach, mushrooms, green beans and broccoli stems (save the florets for another night). Green curry paste gives this soup a delicately spicy broth. The vegetables are cooked just enough to be tender, but retain their freshness and distinct textures.

Anna Thomas
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6

Directions

  • Quarter onions lengthwise, then thinly slice crosswise. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a soup pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the onions and 1/4 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring frequently, until the onions are soft and beginning to brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in green curry paste and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Stir in 4 cups broth; bring to a gentle simmer.

  • Meanwhile, coarsely chop 4 cups spinach. Combine the remaining 4 cups spinach with water in a blender; puree until the spinach is chopped to confetti. Cut mushrooms into 1/4-inch strips.

  • Heat the remaining 2 teaspoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring, until the liquid cooks away and the mushrooms begin to color, 4 to 6 minutes.

  • Stir the mushroom mixture and green beans into the pot; return to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes. Stir in broccoli stems, scallions and lemongrass; return to a simmer and cook for 3 minutes more. Stir in the chopped and pureed spinach, cilantro and a big pinch of serrano. Return to a simmer, cover and cook just long enough to wilt the spinach, about 1 minute. Add up to 1 cup additional broth if a thinner consistency is desired. Add lemon juice; taste and add more salt, serrano and/or lemon juice, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Ingredient Notes:
Look for prepared green curry paste--a fiery mixture of green chiles and Thai seasonings--in the Asian section of large supermarkets. The heat and salt level can vary widely depending on brand. Be sure to taste as you go; if you like your curry very spicy, you can turn up the heat by using a little more fresh serrano chile.

Look for lemongrass--a woody, scallion-shaped herb with an aromatic lemon flavor--in the produce department of well-stocked supermarkets. To use, trim off the root end and grassy top. Peel off the woody outer leaves. Thinly slice the softer inner stalk, then finely chop.

Serving Size:
1 2/3 cups
Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 12.9g; dietary fiber 3.9g; sugars 5.1g; fat 6.6g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 3246.6IU; vitamin c 32.6mg; folate 98.1mcg; calcium 82.5mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 44mg; potassium 456.8mg; sodium 416.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1 fat
