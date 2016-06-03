Basic Green Soup

This chard and spinach soup gets complex flavor from slowly cooked onions and lemon juice, while a sprinkle of rice gives it body and a velvety texture. Serve with a swirl of fruity, fragrant extra-virgin olive oil for richness.

Anna Thomas
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

total:
1 hr
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add onions and 1/4 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring frequently, until the onions begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to low, add 2 tablespoons water and cover. Cook, stirring frequently until the pan cools down, and then occasionally, always covering the pan again, until the onions are greatly reduced and have a deep caramel color, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine the remaining 3 cups water and 3/4 teaspoon salt in a soup pot or Dutch oven; add rice. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook for 15 minutes. Trim the white ribs out of the chard (save for another use, such as to add to a stir-fry or other soup). Coarsely chop the chard greens and spinach.

  • When the rice has cooked for 15 minutes, stir in the chard greens. Return to a simmer; cover and cook for 10 minutes. When the onions are caramelized, stir a little of the simmering liquid into them; add them to the rice along with the spinach, broth and cayenne. Return to a simmer, cover and cook, stirring once, until the spinach is tender but still bright green, about 5 minutes more.

  • Puree the soup in the pot with an immersion blender until perfectly smooth or in a regular blender in batches (return it to the pot). Stir in 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Taste and add more lemon juice, if desired. Garnish each bowl of soup with a drizzle of olive oil.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 4 (omitting the lemon), cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Season with lemon just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 13.3g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 3.4g; fat 3.8g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 7461.9IU; vitamin c 32.5mg; folate 98mcg; calcium 92.7mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 84.3mg; potassium 510.1mg; sodium 446.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat, 1/2 starch
