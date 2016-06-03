Basic Green Soup

Fantastic and versatile recipe My almost-four-year-old and I have made this soup for dinner 3-4 times now, always with a different combination of greens and a different starch to thicken it. As members of a farmshare we are constantly getting bunches and bunches of greens -- kale, collards, bok choi, tatsoi, endive, etc., etc., -- especially this fall. Frankly I was getting REALLY tired of the usual kale chips, sauteed greens, or stir fries/pastas, and the only way that the kid would eat greens was the kale chips. Since he really likes other pureed soups, like tomato, butternut squash, etc., I hoped this one would also be a winner, and it has been. The first time I made it, I had a bunch of kale and some unidentifiable VERY bitter green, but the soup was delicious even without the sweeter spinach touch. That time I followed the directions to the T. Since then, I've been making it a bit differently each time... Tonight we had four different greens, a skin-on Yukon Gold potato for the starch, and a bunch of homemade stock from last night's roast Polyface Farm chicken. Wow. Guess this version isn't appropriate for vegetarians, but it sure was good. Thanks for such a fantastic and versatile recipe!