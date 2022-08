Great way to eat your veggies! Boy oh boy. I can eat a week's worth of green veggies in one sitting with these kale chips. Delish! I agree with another reviewer that salt should be added sparingly. I used a good quality and very flavorful olive oil so I really didn't need much salt. I started by cutting the stems with a sharp knife but the easiest way to prepare the chips is simply to pull the leaves off the stems. Spin them dry in a salad spinner and these are ready to pop in the oven. I will definitely make these again. Who knows, maybe I can even convince my teenager to eat some. Pros: Easy and fast Cons: None