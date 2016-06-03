Roasted Garlic & Herb Bread

pretty obvious from the ingredients that it was going to be cake like... and it is cake like:) The idea it self is good. I used dill and oregano but it wasn't flavourful so i think it will be much better with strong herbs like rosemary. For the garlic u only get the flavour when u reach one of them so i suggest chopping the garlic this way it will go everywhere.. For the cake like texture its much better when u toast the slices just before eating but toast it for loooong time till it crisp i used a toaster but a grill will do.