Roasted Garlic & Herb Bread

Rating: 3.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This savory quick bread is loaded with two heads of roasted garlic plus chopped fresh herbs of your choice, so it has a big nutty, toasty, herbal flavor, that's ideal with a hot bowl of soup. If you're intimidated about baking bread, a quick bread, which is made with baking powder and baking soda instead of yeast, is the perfect place to start.

Stacy Fraser
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2011

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Profile:
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in middle of oven; preheat to 375 degrees F. Line a 9-by-5-inch (or similar-size) loaf pan with parchment paper; generously coat the paper and sides of the pan with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Peel roasted garlic cloves, keeping them whole.

  • Whisk whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons fresh herbs (or 2 teaspoons dried), baking powder, baking soda, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Whisk eggs, milk and oil in a medium bowl. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and gently stir together until almost combined. Add the garlic cloves and gently fold into the batter until evenly combined; do not overmix. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top; sprinkle with the remaining 1 teaspoon fresh herbs (or 1/2 teaspoon dried).

  • Bake the bread until lightly browned on top and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Run a knife around and under the loaf to loosen it and turn out onto the rack. Let cool at least 30 minutes before slicing. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: including cooling time

How To Roast Garlic:
Position rack in lower third of oven; preheat to 400°F. Rub off the excess papery skin from a head of garlic without separating the cloves. Slice the tip off the head, exposing the cloves. Place the garlic on a piece of foil, drizzle with 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil and wrap into a package. (If roasting more than one head of garlic, you can put them together in one packet or make individual packets.) Place the package directly on the oven rack and roast until the garlic is very soft, 40 to 45 minutes. Unwrap and let cool. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Note: White whole-wheat flour, made from a special variety of white wheat, is light in color and flavor but has the same nutritional properties as regular whole-wheat flour. It is available at large ­supermarkets and natural-foods stores and online at bobsredmill.com or kingarthurflour.com. Store it in the freezer.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 23.2g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 1.4g; fat 7.4g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 32.3mg; vitamin a iu 112.3IU; vitamin c 2.6mg; folate 43.6mcg; calcium 120.5mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 9.3mg; potassium 112mg; sodium 269.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 fat
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
mhgaly11098@hotmail.com
Rating: 3 stars
06/20/2013
The bread turned out very good actually. Maybe a bit too hard but it was delicious. Really helped to cut the garlic into smaller pieces for more taste! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 2 stars
04/03/2013
pretty obvious from the ingredients that it was going to be cake like... and it is cake like:) The idea it self is good. I used dill and oregano but it wasn't flavourful so i think it will be much better with strong herbs like rosemary. For the garlic u only get the flavour when u reach one of them so i suggest chopping the garlic this way it will go everywhere.. For the cake like texture its much better when u toast the slices just before eating but toast it for loooong time till it crisp i used a toaster but a grill will do. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2014
Easy and delicious I love this bread in the winter with a soup. I rarely have bread in the house so this is any easy thing to pull together with just the ingredients you have on hand. I use herbes de provence and it's very flavorful. Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/13/2021