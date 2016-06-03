Roasted Garlic & Herb Bread
This savory quick bread is loaded with two heads of roasted garlic plus chopped fresh herbs of your choice, so it has a big nutty, toasty, herbal flavor, that's ideal with a hot bowl of soup. If you're intimidated about baking bread, a quick bread, which is made with baking powder and baking soda instead of yeast, is the perfect place to start.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: including cooling time
How To Roast Garlic:
Position rack in lower third of oven; preheat to 400°F. Rub off the excess papery skin from a head of garlic without separating the cloves. Slice the tip off the head, exposing the cloves. Place the garlic on a piece of foil, drizzle with 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil and wrap into a package. (If roasting more than one head of garlic, you can put them together in one packet or make individual packets.) Place the package directly on the oven rack and roast until the garlic is very soft, 40 to 45 minutes. Unwrap and let cool. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Note: White whole-wheat flour, made from a special variety of white wheat, is light in color and flavor but has the same nutritional properties as regular whole-wheat flour. It is available at large supermarkets and natural-foods stores and online at bobsredmill.com or kingarthurflour.com. Store it in the freezer.
Nutrition Facts
1 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 fat