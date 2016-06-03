Fish Fillets with Cucumber Raita

Raita, a traditional Indian condiment consisting of cucumber and yogurt, makes a quick topping for simple sautéed fish fillets.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Raita
Fish

Directions

  • To prepare raita: Combine cucumber, yogurt, mint, lime juice, garlic, cumin, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes to allow flavors to blend.

  • To prepare fish: Combine flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a shallow dish; thoroughly dredge fillets (discard any leftover flour).

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the fish, working in batches if necessary, and cook until lightly browned and just opaque in the center, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Serve each portion of fish with about 1/4 cup raita each.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the sauce (Step 1) for up to 2 days.

Notes:
Catfish: Look for U.S. farmed catfish--it's sustainably raised in non-polluting inland ponds and fed a mostly vegetarian diet.

Tilapia: U.S. farmed tilapia is the considered the best choice--it's raised in closed-farming systems that protect the surrounding environment. Central and South American tilapia is considered a good alternative. Avoid farmed tilapia from China and Taiwan--where the fish farming pollutes the surrounding environment.

Haddock (Scrod): To get the best choice for the environment, ask for U.S. Atlantic “hook-and-line-caught” haddock--this method causes the least damage to the sea floor and has the least by catch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 12.1g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 3.3g; fat 9g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 45.5mg; vitamin a iu 121IU; vitamin c 2.3mg; folate 48.3mcg; calcium 93.6mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 29.2mg; potassium 395.6mg; sodium 496mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 3 lean meat, 1/2 fat

