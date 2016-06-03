Spicy Tunisian Rub

This spicy rub of coriander, caraway and hot pepper is lovely on chicken, pork tenderloin or salmon. If you prefer your food less spicy, reduce the amount of crushed red pepper.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2011

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grind coriander seeds, caraway seeds and crushed red pepper in a spice grinder (or mortar and pestle) until finely ground. Transfer to a small bowl and stir in garlic powder and salt.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Store in an airtight container for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 teaspoons
Per Serving:
9 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 1.6g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 0.1g; fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 144.3IU; vitamin c 0.7mg; folate 0.7mcg; calcium 14.6mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 6.6mg; potassium 39.3mg; sodium 140.9mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean meat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022