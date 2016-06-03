Sweet & Savory Dry Rub

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This sweet and savory rub relies on ingredients you most likely have on hand already--brown sugar, dry mustard and onion powder--making it a quick recipe for a night when you're not sure what you're making for dinner.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2011

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine brown sugar, dry mustard, onion powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Store in an airtight container for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 teaspoons
Per Serving:
19 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3.2g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 2.3g; fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 0.6IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 0.4mcg; calcium 10.5mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 1mg; potassium 9.1mg; sodium 141.2mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

3 lean meat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022