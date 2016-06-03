Paprika-Herb Rub

A simple combination of herbes de Provence, paprika, salt and pepper makes a flavorful rub for chicken, or try it with steak or tofu.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2011

5 mins
4

  • Combine herbes de Provence, paprika, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

Make Ahead Tip: Store in an airtight container for up to 3 months.

Note: Herbes de Provence is a mixture of dried herbs commonly used in the south of France. You can find commercial mixtures in well-stocked supermarkets and in the bulk spice section at some natural foods stores and/or gourmet markets. To make your own, mix 1 tablespoon each (or equal proportions) dried thyme, rosemary, oregano, marjoram and savory in a small jar. If desired, add a pinch of dried lavender and crushed aniseed.

1 1/2 teaspoons
6 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.2g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 0.1g; fat 0.2g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 595.7IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 2.6mcg; calcium 17.5mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 3.9mg; potassium 34.2mg; sodium 141.2mg.
