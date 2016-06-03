Balsamic Marinade

Made great grilled chicken and vegetables I doubled the recipe and used half of it on some boneless, skinless chicken breasts and the other half on vegetable skewers and then grilled it all. It turned out great! Everyone loved it. My only change to the recipe was to use one very large shallot clove instead of the garlic. It's probably great either way, but it was really good with the shallot. Pros: Easy to make, tastes great, versatile