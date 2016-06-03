Indian-Spiced Marinade

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This tangy marinade, spiked with the Indian spice blend garam masala, is a terrific way to enliven chicken, tofu or pork chops.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2011

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk onion, lemon (or lime) juice, oil, garam masala and salt in a bowl until well combined.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Garam masala, a blend of spices used in Indian cooking, usually includes cardamom, black pepper, cloves, nutmeg, fennel, cumin and coriander. It is available in the spice section of most supermarkets.

Nutrition note: Based on Test Kitchen results, 2 teaspoons of marinade are absorbed per serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 tablespoons
Per Serving:
7 calories; carbohydrates 0.5g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.2g; fat 0.6g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 0.1IU; vitamin c 0.7mg; folate 0.8mcg; calcium 0.8mg; magnesium 0.4mg; potassium 5.5mg; sodium 48.8mg.
Exchanges:

Free food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022