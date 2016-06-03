Indian-Spiced Marinade
This tangy marinade, spiked with the Indian spice blend garam masala, is a terrific way to enliven chicken, tofu or pork chops.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Garam masala, a blend of spices used in Indian cooking, usually includes cardamom, black pepper, cloves, nutmeg, fennel, cumin and coriander. It is available in the spice section of most supermarkets.
Nutrition note: Based on Test Kitchen results, 2 teaspoons of marinade are absorbed per serving.
Nutrition Facts
Free food