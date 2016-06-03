Teriyaki Marinade

Soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar, garlic and ginger combine in this teriyaki-inspired marinade for grilled chicken or pork chops.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2011

total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk soy sauce, sake (or mirin), brown sugar, garlic and ginger in a bowl until the sugar is dissolved.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition note: Based on Test Kitchen results, 2 teaspoons of marinade are absorbed per serving.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
6 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.1g; sugars 0.7g; vitamin c 0.1mg; calcium 1.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.3mg; potassium 8.1mg; sodium 104.3mg; added sugar 1g.
Free food
