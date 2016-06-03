Composed Salad with Pickled Beets & Smoked Tofu
This composed salad is an artful arrangement of greens, hard-boiled egg, smoked tofu, beets and snap peas drizzled with a cool, creamy dill dressing. It's as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. We like smoked tofu, but any flavored baked tofu would work well in this recipe. Serve with iced tea.
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the dressing (Step 1) for up to 3 days.
Tip: Eggs, how to hard-boil: Place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, pour out hot water and cover the eggs with ice-cold water. Let stand until cool enough to handle before peeling.
Shopping Tip: Look for pickled beets in a jar near other pickled vegetables in most supermarkets.
