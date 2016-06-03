Composed Salad with Pickled Beets & Smoked Tofu

Quick, easy and filling I skipped the tofu and used smoked turkey from the deli instead. Also, didn't have dill on hand, so replaced with some dried tarragon, and I generally try to substitute fat-free sour cream for Greek yogurt. Lastly, romaine lettuce instead of bibb. Flavors might not be precisely as intended, but both SO and me enjoyed this salad a lot. Very simple and good mix of flavors. Normally I have a tough time with radicchio, but the dressing and other components covered the bitterness. I do think this would have been even better with a fresh head of bibb/Boston lettuce--something buttery and a tad sweet. I'll be saving this one for early spring, when the beets, peas, and bibb lettuce are at their peak. Very good. Pros: Filling, quick to make