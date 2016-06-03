Composed Salad with Pickled Beets & Smoked Tofu

This composed salad is an artful arrangement of greens, hard-boiled egg, smoked tofu, beets and snap peas drizzled with a cool, creamy dill dressing. It's as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. We like smoked tofu, but any flavored baked tofu would work well in this recipe. Serve with iced tea.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2011

30 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sour cream, dill, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

  • Combine lettuce and radicchio in a large bowl; divide among 4 large plates and top with equal portions of hard-boiled egg, tomato wedges, tofu, beets and snap peas. Drizzle about 2 tablespoons of dressing over each salad.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the dressing (Step 1) for up to 3 days.

Tip: Eggs, how to hard-boil: Place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, pour out hot water and cover the eggs with ice-cold water. Let stand until cool enough to handle before peeling.

Shopping Tip: Look for pickled beets in a jar near other pickled vegetables in most supermarkets.

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 21.6g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 13.1g; fat 12.4g; saturated fat 4.4g; cholesterol 198.2mg; vitamin a iu 4052.3IU; vitamin c 25.2mg; folate 129.5mcg; calcium 193.1mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 37.6mg; potassium 620.4mg; sodium 417.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 vegetable, 2 medium-fat meat, 1 fat
