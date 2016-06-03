Turkish Lamb & Eggplant Kebabs

Place the lamb kebabs in the center, hotter part of the grill. Place the eggplant kebabs around the outside, cooler part of the grill. (Grill the kebabs in two batches if necessary.) Grill the lamb, turning every 2 to 3 minutes, until the meat is nicely browned on the outside, but still a little pink in the center, 10 to 12 minutes total. Grill the eggplant, turning once or twice, until soft and browned on both sides, 9 to 11 minutes total. Remove to a clean large serving platter. Serve with lemon wedges.