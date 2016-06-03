Honey Mustard-Vidalia Dipping Sauce

This honey-mustard dipping sauce spiked with plenty of onion is delicious with oven-fried chicken or slathered on a steak sandwich. The secret to a creamy, emulsified dressing is mustard. Mustard helps thicken liquid sauces by absorbing some of the liquid and allows the suspension of one liquid in another. If Vidalia onions are unavailable, use another sweet onion, such as Walla Walla or Texas Sweet. Half of one gives this sauce big onion flavor; if you like something more subtle, try a quarter of an onion instead.

Virginia Willis
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2011

15 mins
10

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place onion in a food processor fitted with a metal blade and process until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. Add vinegar, honey, mustard, salt and pepper; process until smooth. With the motor running, add oil through the feed tube in a slow, steady stream until the mixture is thick and well combined. Taste and adjust seasoning with more honey, salt and/or pepper, if desired. Serve at room temperature.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Serve at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

2 tablespoons
118 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 4.8g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 4.3g; fat 11.2g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 0.5IU; vitamin c 0.8mg; folate 3.9mcg; calcium 4.1mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.8mg; potassium 25mg; sodium 79.3mg; added sugar 3g.
2 fat
