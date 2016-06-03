Indian-Spiced Grilled Chicken

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the marinade for up to 3 days; marinate the chicken for up to 12 hours.

Garam masala, a blend of spices used in Indian cooking, usually includes cardamom, black pepper, cloves, nutmeg, fennel, cumin and coriander. It is available in the spice section of most supermarkets.

It's difficult to find an individual chicken breast small enough for one portion. Removing the thin strip of meat from the underside of a 5-ounce breast--the chicken tender--removes about 1 ounce of meat and yields a perfect 4-ounce portion. Wrap and freeze the tenders and when you have gathered enough, use them in a stir-fry or for oven-baked chicken fingers. If you can only find chicken breasts closer to 8- to 9-ounce each, you'll only need 2 breasts for 4 servings--cut each one in half before cooking.