Caribbean Chicken & Pineapple Kebabs with Banana Salad

Amazing flavors come together perfectly I took the time to make this today with help from Hubby at the grill. I just can't say enough about this recipe. I worried as we started cooking, mainly because I'm not a big fan of curry powder, but as usual, I was worried about nothing. I enjoy cooking as much as eating good food and this recipe was the epitome of both. I loved making this. And eating it was a bigger reward than I expected. It's absolutely wonderful. The flavors came together in the end for the perfect meal. (I served the kebabs with sticky rice). That banana salad...wow! I'm so happy there's some leftovers. We'll save and make again and again. Thank you Eating Well!!