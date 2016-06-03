South Indian Shrimp Kebabs with Cilantro Sauce

Cilantro, lemon zest, chiles, paprika, ginger, garlic, cumin and fenugreek make up the South Asian-inspired marinade for grilled shrimp-and-cantaloupe kebabs. A yogurt sauce spiked with plenty of herbs and spices is delightful for dipping.

Bruce Aidells
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2011

Recipe Summary

Total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Marinade & Shrimp
Cilantro Sauce
Kebabs

Directions

  • To marinate shrimp: Whisk 1/2 cup yogurt, chopped cilantro, lemon zest, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, chiles, paprika, minced ginger, garlic, cumin, salt, pepper, fenugreek (or turmeric), cloves and nutmeg in a medium bowl. Stir in shrimp to completely coat. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.

  • To prepare cilantro sauce: Process ginger and garlic in a food processor (or blender) until finely chopped. Add cilantro leaves, scallions, mint, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, cumin, coriander, salt and sugar; pulse until chopped. Add 3/4 cup yogurt and process until smooth. Cover and refrigerate.

  • To prepare kebabs: Preheat a gas grill to medium-high heat or prepare a medium-high-heat fire in a charcoal grill.

  • Thread the shrimp and cantaloupe alternately onto 12- to 14-inch skewers. You may have a little cantaloupe left over. (Discard any remaining marinade.) Grill the kebabs, turning once, until the shrimp are cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes total. Remove to a clean large serving platter. Serve with lemon wedges and the cilantro sauce for dipping.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the cilantro sauce (Step 2) for up to 1 day.

Equipment: 6 (12- to 14-inch) skewers

Notes:
Fenugreek, a common element in curries, gives the marinade a distinct sweet and bitter taste. Look for ground fenugreek in the bulk spice section in most natural-foods stores.

Shrimp is usually sold by the number needed to make one pound. For example, “21-25 count” means there will be 21 to 25 shrimp in a pound. Size names, such as “large” or “extra large,” are not standardized, so to get the size you want, order by the count per pound. Both wild-caught and farm-raised shrimp can damage the surrounding ecosystems when not managed properly. Fortunately, it is possible to buy shrimp that have been raised or caught with sound environmental practices. Look for fresh or frozen shrimp certified by an independent agency, such as the Marine Stewardship Council. If you can't find certified shrimp, choose wild-caught shrimp from North America--it's more likely to be sustainably caught.

To peel, grasp the legs and hold onto the tail while you twist off the shell. To devein, use a paring knife to make a slit along the length of the shrimp. Remove the dark digestive tract (or “vein”) with the knife tip.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 18.6g; fat 2.2g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 166.7mg; vitamin a iu 8685.5IU; vitamin c 92mg; folate 82.5mcg; calcium 142.9mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 64.3mg; potassium 843.1mg; sodium 736mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 3 lean meat

