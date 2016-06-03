Smoked Trout Spread

Creamy smoked trout spread on thin whole-grain crackers is a delicious appetizer, but serve it with an array of artfully arranged nibbles--ripe tomatoes, crunchy cucumber slices and red onion--and you have an easy summer dinner. Pack it up and take it outdoors for a weeknight picnic. Serve with a baby arugula salad tossed with olive oil, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese and a generous grinding of pepper.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2011

30 mins
4

  • Finely chop half the onion (about 2 tablespoons); thinly slice the rest. Mash beans in a medium bowl with a fork until they are mostly broken down. Add the chopped onion, trout, cream cheese, lemon juice, horseradish, parsley and pepper; stir well to combine with the beans. Serve the trout spread with a platter of crackers, sliced tomatoes, cucumber and the sliced onion.

365 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 59g; dietary fiber 12.2g; sugars 8.4g; fat 9g; saturated fat 3.6g; cholesterol 23.2mg; vitamin a iu 860.8IU; vitamin c 18.6mg; folate 77.3mcg; calcium 84.7mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 66.7mg; potassium 616mg; sodium 603mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
3 1/2 starch, 1 lean meat, 1 fat
