Summer Tomato, Onion & Cucumber Salad

Quick and refreshing This has been on my rotating list of side dishes for a few months now, and it's delicious every time I make it. I use cherry or grape tomatoes and cut them in half which makes them the perfect size for this salad. I usually use red onions because those are what I have on hand, and I reduce the amount of onion because it's a bit overpowering for me. Next time I'll try a vidalia and see if that makes the onion flavor more subtle. This is an absolutely amazing salad though, and I would definitely recommend it. I usually use parsley for the herb, but have also made this without the herbs added.