Summer Tomato, Onion & Cucumber Salad

Fresh wedges of tomato, thinly sliced onion and sliced cucumber dressed simply with vinegar and oil makes the most simple salad possible—think of it as the Southern counterpart to the classic Italian tomato-and-mozzarella salad. This cucumber, tomato and onion salad is best enjoyed at the height of summer, when tomatoes and cucumbers are fresh from the garden.

Virginia Willis
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2011

Recipe Summary

total:
50 mins
active:
20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, oil, honey, salt and pepper in a large shallow bowl.

  • Remove alternating stripes of peel from the cucumbers. Slice the cucumbers into thin rounds. Add the cucumber slices, tomatoes and onion to the dressing; gently toss to combine. Let stand at room temperature for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour.

  • Just before serving, add herbs and toss again.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 2 up to 1 hour ahead.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 10g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 6.8g; fat 2.7g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 838.2IU; vitamin c 17.7mg; folate 36.3mcg; calcium 31.4mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 23mg; potassium 361.2mg; sodium 204.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
