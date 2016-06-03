Black Bean-Scallion Sauce
This Asian-inspired sauce is a combination of black bean-garlic sauce, scallion, rice vinegar and crushed red pepper. It's a salty-spicy sauce to drizzle on sautéed fish or chicken, or use it as a dipping sauce for grilled vegetables.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2011
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Note: Black bean-garlic sauce, a savory, salty sauce used in Chinese cooking, is made from fermented black soybeans, garlic and rice wine. Find it in the Asian-foods section of most supermarkets or at Asian markets. Refrigerate for up to 1 year.
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
19 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.1g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.5g; fat 1.4g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 39IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 1.1mcg; calcium 1.3mg; magnesium 0.4mg; potassium 5.5mg; sodium 317.9mg.
Free food