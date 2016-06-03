Nutty Pimiento Cheese Balls

These bite-size pimiento cheese balls from Jamie and Bobby Deen are a huge hit with kids (of all ages). They're the perfect appetizer to bring to a summer picnic. Jamie and Bobby share a passion for great home-cooked food with a Southern flair with their celebrity-chef mom, Paula Deen. These brothers are following in their mom's footsteps with their own TV shows, books and website. Our favorite part of what they're up to: healthy makeovers of some of Paula's recipes! Recipe adapted from The Deen Bros. Get Fired Up, by Jamie & Bobby Deen and Melissa Clark (Ballantine Books, 2011).

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2011

Recipe Summary

1 hr
1 hr
42
42

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Process cream cheese in a food processor until smooth. Add Cheddar, Monterey Jack, mayonnaise, pimientos, onion, garlic powder, salt and pepper and pulse to combine. Scrape into a bowl, cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 2 days.

  • Place pecans in a medium bowl. Roll the cheese mixture into 1-inch balls and coat each ball evenly with pecans.

  • Serve the cheese balls at room temperature or chilled.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 1 up to 2 days ahead. Cover and refrigerate the finished balls for up to 3 days.

Tip: To toast whole nuts, spread on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F, stirring once, until fragrant, 7 to 9 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

1 cheese ball
1 cheese ball
Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 1g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.3g; fat 5.8g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 11.9mg; vitamin a iu 144.9IU; vitamin c 1mg; folate 1.9mcg; calcium 82.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 4.8mg; potassium 19.4mg; sodium 83.9mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
