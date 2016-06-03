Roasted New Potatoes & Green Beans

Whoever said potato salad needs to be cold? For this warm version, new potatoes are roasted right alongside green beans, then tossed in a tangy champagne vinegar and Gorgonzola dressing. If you like, you can toss in some baby arugula.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2011

40 mins
6

  • Position rack in lower third of oven; preheat to 450 degrees F.

  • Toss potatoes and green beans in a large bowl with 2 teaspoons oil, salt and pepper. Spread evenly on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast, stirring once or twice, until the potatoes are tender and golden and the green beans are tender and browned in spots, 25 to 35 minutes.

  • Whisk the remaining 3 teaspoons oil, vinegar and mustard in a large bowl. Stir in cheese and scallion greens.

  • When the vegetables are done, toss with the dressing in the bowl. Serve warm.

Easy cleanup: To save time and keep your baking sheet looking fresh, line it with a layer of foil before you bake.

about 3/4 cup
151 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 1.7g; fat 5.3g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 3.2mg; vitamin a iu 320.2IU; vitamin c 12.8mg; folate 40.8mcg; calcium 54.4mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 33.9mg; potassium 566.7mg; sodium 284.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 fat
