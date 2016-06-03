Roasted New Potatoes & Green Beans

Tasty using different cheese as well This dish was very tasty! I didn't have the Gorgonzola cheese or the scallions, so I just substituted freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. I used it to accompany the Pork Tenderloin "Rosa di Parma" I made (also on this site-yum). It was a match made in heaven. My kids loved it. My company loved it. My only caution is that you need to watch the green beans. The first time I made it, some of the beans burned. The second time, I added the green beans about 10 minutes before the potatoes were done. That worked out much better. Pros: Easy to prepare, Family friendly Cons: Green beans can burn