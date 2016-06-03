Chicken Sausage with Potatoes & Sauerkraut for Two

7 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Here's our weeknight version of choucroute garni, “dressed sauerkraut,” made with chicken sausage. The flavor of the dish will vary depending on what type of chicken sausage you choose. We like the taste of roasted garlic sausage or sweet apple sausage in this recipe. And although any type of sauerkraut can be used, we prefer the crisp texture of refrigerated kraut over canned. The recipe serves two. Serve with roasted carrots and some mustard to spread on the sausage.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2011

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add sausage and onion and cook, stirring frequently, until beginning to brown, about 4 minutes. Add potatoes, sauerkraut, wine, pepper, caraway seeds and bay leaf; bring to a simmer. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are tender and most of the liquid has evaporated, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the bay leaf before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 26.7g; dietary fiber 4.5g; sugars 5.3g; fat 8.7g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 60mg; vitamin a iu 20.3IU; vitamin c 19.5mg; folate 38.2mcg; calcium 43.1mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 40.9mg; potassium 613.8mg; sodium 565mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/22/2023