Chicken Sausage with Potatoes & Sauerkraut for Two

This one is a keeper The recipe description mentions that your results will vary depending on what flavor sausage that you use. But it should also mention that sauerkraut varies also in it's acidity. Even though the recipe says to rinse the sauerkraut, some sauerkraut will make this dish seem more "sour" after simmering with the potatoes. So, be prepared to balance the acidity after simmering by stirring in a pinch of sugar or even a spoonful of applesauce. All in all, this is a nice update for something I remember from childhood. Pros: recipe uses ingredients that will keep well until you are ready to cook Cons: a little disturbing to see that the chicken sausage I bought will keep refrigerated until June (thee months)