Tomato Soup
This simple tomato soup is perfect paired with your favorite grilled cheese sandwich. Make a double batch and freeze the extra for rainy-day emergencies.
Chicken-flavored broth, a vegetarian broth despite its name, is preferable to vegetable broth in some recipes for its hearty, rich flavor. Sometimes called "no-chicken" broth, it can be found with the soups in the natural-foods section of most supermarkets.
Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat