you will never go back to Campbells wonderfully flavorful, zesty tomato soup. I served it plain with freshly grated parmesan cheese and croutes (toasted bread rubbed with garlic and brushed with olive oil). Perfect. On second day, I stirred in a pinch of cayenne pepper for a kick. You could turn this into many different soups-add macaroni , beans and zucchini for a garbanzo style soup, etc. You could have a lot of fun with it. Enjoy! Pros: easy and full of flavor Cons: I don't have an immersion blender