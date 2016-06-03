Tomato Soup

This simple tomato soup is perfect paired with your favorite grilled cheese sandwich. Make a double batch and freeze the extra for rainy-day emergencies.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook; updated August 2022

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat butter and oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat until the butter melts. Add onion and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4 to 6 minutes. Add garlic and thyme (or parsley); cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 10 seconds.

  • Stir in canned tomatoes (with juice). Add broth; bring to a lively simmer over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook for 10 minutes.

  • Puree the soup in the pot using an immersion blender or in batches in a blender. (Use caution when pureeing hot liquids.) Stir in half-and-half (if using), salt and pepper.

Note

Chicken-flavored broth, a vegetarian broth despite its name, is preferable to vegetable broth in some recipes for its hearty, rich flavor. Sometimes called "no-chicken" broth, it can be found with the soups in the natural-foods section of most supermarkets.

To make ahead

Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 8.4g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 3.8g; fat 4.3g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 679.5IU; vitamin c 20.3mg; folate 16.5mcg; calcium 61.7mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 18.5mg; potassium 425.6mg; sodium 357.4mg; thiamin 1.7mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
