Smoked Paprika Vinaigrette
This smoky sherry vinaigrette is just as terrific tossed with your favorite combination of salad greens as it is drizzled over slices of grilled eggplant.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2011
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate leftover dressing for up to 5 days.
Note: Smoked paprika is made from smoke-dried red peppers and adds earthy, smoky flavor. It can be used in many types of savory dishes. Look for different types of paprika at some large supermarkets or at tienda.com or penzeys.com.
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
87 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.4g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.1g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 1.3g; vitamin a iu 90.9IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.6mcg; calcium 1.2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.7mg; potassium 9.5mg; sodium 54.2mg.
3 fat