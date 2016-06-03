Smoked Paprika Vinaigrette

This smoky sherry vinaigrette is just as terrific tossed with your favorite combination of salad greens as it is drizzled over slices of grilled eggplant.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2011

total:
5 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place oil, vinegar, shallot, mustard, paprika, salt and pepper in a blender or a jar with a tight-fitting lid; blend or shake until well combined.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate leftover dressing for up to 5 days.

Note: Smoked paprika is made from smoke-dried red peppers and adds earthy, smoky flavor. It can be used in many types of savory dishes. Look for different types of paprika at some large supermarkets or at tienda.com or penzeys.com.

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.4g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.1g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 1.3g; vitamin a iu 90.9IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.6mcg; calcium 1.2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.7mg; potassium 9.5mg; sodium 54.2mg.
3 fat
