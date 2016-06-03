Hoisin-Sesame Dressing

This simple dressing is seasoned with spicy-sweet hoisin sauce, sesame oil and sesame seeds; toss it with shredded napa cabbage and carrots for a simple Asian-inspired slaw.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2011

5 mins
12

  • Place canola oil, vinegar, hoisin sauce, sesame oil, sesame seeds and scallion in a bowl or a jar with a tight-fitting lid; whisk or shake until well combined.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate leftover dressing for up to 5 days.

Notes: Hoisin sauce is a dark brown, thick, spicy-sweet sauce made from soybeans and a complex mix of spices. Look for it in the Asian section of your supermarket and in Asian markets.

Sesame seeds can be purchased already toasted. Look for them near other Asian ingredients. Or toast your own in a small dry skillet over low heat, stirring constantly, until golden and fragrant, about 2 minutes.

1 tablespoon
75 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.4g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.8g; fat 7.8g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 0.1mg; vitamin a iu 12.7IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 2.1mcg; calcium 9.1mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 3.5mg; potassium 10.1mg; sodium 43.3mg.
2 fat
