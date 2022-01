New favorite for everybody This dressing was an instant hit. Now all of our friends and family are making it too. It's so easy, we quadruple the recipe and it keeps for a week or so. Not only is it great on salad, but we use it on chicken tacos, and as a crudites dip. I've found that I prefer it with a little extra lime. Pros: Healthy, low calorie, delicious, can be a dip or spread, easy Cons: None really. My blender is hard to clean, I guess(?)