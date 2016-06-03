Radish, Celery & Snap Pea Salad

This stunning spring salad, full of peppery radishes, sliced celery, celery leaves and crunchy snap peas, is perfect for entertaining. If you grow your own celery, you'll have plenty of leaves to work with. But we found that most store-bought celery yielded enough leaves for this recipe if you combine the dark outer leaves with the pale yellow inner leaves at the heart. If you can't collect enough celery leaves, make up the difference with extra parsley. The results will still be delicious.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2011

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Dressing
Salad

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, oil, sugar, mustard and salt in a large bowl. Add radishes, snap peas, celery, celery leaves, parsley and cheese; toss to coat well.

  • Divide lettuce leaves among 6 salad plates; top with the salad.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 1 and hold for up to 4 hours.

Note: If you have celery growing in your own garden, you can harvest leaves from the plants as they mature into stalks. Or, at the supermarket, look for celery heads with plenty of leaves still attached. One large bunch of celery will yield about 1 cup of leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 6.3g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 3.8g; fat 10.5g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 11.8mg; vitamin a iu 2157.8IU; vitamin c 26.7mg; folate 57.9mcg; calcium 165.8mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 22mg; potassium 288mg; sodium 521mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1/2 medium fat meat, 1 fat
