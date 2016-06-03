Radish, Celery & Snap Pea Salad
This stunning spring salad, full of peppery radishes, sliced celery, celery leaves and crunchy snap peas, is perfect for entertaining. If you grow your own celery, you'll have plenty of leaves to work with. But we found that most store-bought celery yielded enough leaves for this recipe if you combine the dark outer leaves with the pale yellow inner leaves at the heart. If you can't collect enough celery leaves, make up the difference with extra parsley. The results will still be delicious.
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 1 and hold for up to 4 hours.
Note: If you have celery growing in your own garden, you can harvest leaves from the plants as they mature into stalks. Or, at the supermarket, look for celery heads with plenty of leaves still attached. One large bunch of celery will yield about 1 cup of leaves.
