Orange-Walnut Salad with Chicken

Orange segments, toasted walnuts and tangy goat cheese brighten up this simple salad. Try this salad for a take-along lunch. To keep the salad greens from getting soggy, pack the greens, salad toppings and dressing in separate containers and toss them together just before eating.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2011

20 mins
1

  • Place oil, orange juice, vinegar, garlic, orange zest, soy sauce, salt and pepper in a bowl or a jar with a tight-fitting lid; whisk or shake until well combined.

  • Place greens in an individual salad bowl; toss with 2 tablespoons of the dressing. (Refrigerate the remaining dressing.) Top the greens with chicken, orange segments, goat cheese and walnuts.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate leftover dressing for up to 5 days.

Tips: If you don't have cooked chicken, you can quickly poach a boneless, skinless chicken breast for this recipe. Place the chicken breast in small skillet or saucepan. Add lightly salted water (or chicken broth) to cover and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer gently until the chicken is cooked through and no longer pink in the middle, 10 to 15 minutes.

To segment citrus, slice both ends off the fruit. Use a sharp knife, remove the peel and white pith; discard. Working over a bowl, cut the segments from their surrounding membranes. Squeeze juice into the bowl before discarding membrane, if desired.

To toast whole nuts, spread on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F, stirring once, until fragrant, 7 to 9 minutes.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

466 calories; protein 31.1g; carbohydrates 24.1g; dietary fiber 7.8g; sugars 14.9g; fat 28.8g; saturated fat 5.7g; cholesterol 70.7mg; vitamin a iu 5035.5IU; vitamin c 103.9mg; folate 251.6mcg; calcium 213.6mg; iron 3.8mg; magnesium 102.5mg; potassium 1059.8mg; sodium 279.8mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fruit, 3 1/2 lean meat, 4 fat
